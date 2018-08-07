Surviving him are his daughters, Melissa Shipp, of Dry Ridge, Bradie Courtade, of Ft. Thomas, Ky.; sisters, Wanda Meece, of Dry Ridge, Cheryl Leach, of Williamstown, Marilyn

Jackie Allen Bowen, 75, of Demossville passed away July 31 at home.

Schmitzer, of Mt. Vernon, Ind.; brothers, Paul Bowen, of Demossville, Steve Bow- en, of Williamstown; and three grandchildren.

Services were held Au- gust 4 at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, in Demoss- ville with interment at the church cemetery.