Jack Royster Smith, 90, passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY.

Born on May 18, 1929 in Henderson County, KY, he was a son of the late Murray Hickman and Fannie Breshear Smith.

On November 24, 1955 he married Carletta Wolfe and she preceded him in death on June 16, 1998.

Jack attended the University of KY and was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served as a radioman from 1950- 54.

He was retired from General Electric, where he spent 33 years as a test engineer in the Development and Engineering Dept.

He loved to play golf and was a knowledgeable and big fan of UK Basketball.

He is survived by a daughter; Jackie Kyle of Villa Hills, KY, a grandson; Eric (Sarah) Kyle of Villa Hills, KY, and a great grand- daughter; Ella Grace Kyle.