J.K. Veirs, 69, of Butler, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He was born in Butler, KY, on June 23 1949, son of the late Wilson and Evelyn Fardo Veirs.

J.K. was a Veteran of the United States Army, a deacon of the Butler Baptist Church and conductor for CSX Railroad.

In addition to his parents, J.K. is preceded in death by his wife Debby Veirs.

He is survived by his sons Bryan (Michelle) Veirs and Brad Veirs, brother Gary (Brenda) Veirs, grand- children Mikala McAtee, Caden and Caleb Veirs.

Services were held on Saturday, March 9, at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.

Interment is in Peach Grove Cemetery in Pendleton County.

Memorial contributions, if desired, can be made to the Butler Baptist Church 107 Peoples St. Butler, KY 41006.