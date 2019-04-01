Dr. Joseph Cletus (J.C.) Crowley, 88, of Grants Lick, Kentucky passed away peacefully at his home on March 26th, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 28th, 1930, in Butler, Ken- tucky where he grew up living and working on a large dairy and tobacco farm with his father, mother, and brother. He graduated from Butler High School in 1947. An Army War Veteran, he served in Korea from 1952-1954 as a Staff Sergeant.

Upon honorable military discharge, he attended the Uni- versity of Kentucky, followed by the Auburn University College of Veterinary Medicine in Alabama, graduating with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree in 1962. Upon graduation, he returned to his hometown to start a mixed animal veterinary practice. He began his career in veterinary medicine based on the principles of hard work, empathy, and respect for all animals and their owners.

Initially, he worked out of his garage and made farm calls in a used van while his one employee, his wife Myra Jane, answered the phone and scheduled appointments in between raising their six children. During his long and impactful career, Dr. Crowley established himself as a stalwart of the community, friend to both animal and man alike. He has influenced and mentored countless veterinarians that have become leaders in the field and have gone on to practice throughout the state, the country, and even in Africa. In 2010, Dr. Crowley retired after 48 years of successful veterinary practice.

J.C. was a long time board member of the Farmers Bank, a Commissioner of the Pendleton County Water Board, and a faithful member of St. Mary of the Assumption Parish in Alexandria. He enjoyed spend- ing his limited free time with his family and on his farm in Pendleton County, tending his small beef herd.

Dr. Crowley was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Myra Jane (Owen). He is also survived by his children, Patrick (Michele) Crowley, Dr. Michael (Stephanie) Crowley, Colleen (Lt Col Peter) Crowley-Ames, Dr. Kevin (Rachel) Crowley, Kelly (Emma) Crowley, Kyle (Monica) Crowley. He is additionally survived by his ten grandchildren, Sean, Claire, Megan, Jacob, Ryann, Chance, Cole, Caitlin, Kennedy and Madison. Additionally, he is survived by two foster daughters, Linda (Gary)Robinson and Lucy (Gary) Howard and their families.