Isabel Scott Wilson, 101

sabel Scott Wilson, 101, of Butler, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at River Valley Nursing Home, in Butler. She was born, in Butler, on March 31, 1916, the daughter of the late Frank and Minnie Greene Scott. Isabel was a member of Eastside Park Church of Christ and retired after eight years of working as a nurse’s aide at the Butler Rest Home. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were husband, Ira Wilson; brothers, Oscar Carl, Chester and Lynn Scott; and sisters Clara Bray, Christine Bush. Surviving her are son, Richard Wilson; daughter, Mary Ann Hornbeck; grandchildren, Cory Wilson, Chelsey Stone, Amanda Cappon; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Wilson, Simone Cappon, Zane Cappon. Funeral was held Friday, January 12, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home. Interment took place at Butler Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to River Valley Activities Program, 305 Taylor St., Butler, KY 41006 or Eastside Park Church of Christ, 724 Flour Creek Rd, Butler, KY 41006. Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com