Irene J. Slone, 87, of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 under the care of Hospice of Hope, Maysville.

She was born in Pippa Passes, KY, on March 1, 1932, daughter of the late Hiram Short and Frances Slone Jacobs.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her husband Willis Slone, daughter Gwendolyn Slone, granddaughter Deanna Brashear Nelly, brothers Ova, Mabry and Clemons Jacobs.

Irene was a member of Alexandria Church of God, and she attended Alice Lloyd College in Knott Co. for two years.

Survivors include son Ronnie (Evelyn Herald) Slone, daughters Kathryn (the late Bill) Brashear, Evelyn (Truman) Owsley, sister Verna Mae Shepherd; grandchildren April (Johnny) Soto, Larry Nelly, Ronnie Darrell Slone, Jessicca (Ken) Hamilton and Seth Brashear, great-grandchildren Briegh and Keelie Soto, Cainan and Megan Nelly, Elijah Brashear and Mariah Brossart, Connor Collins, Tempe and Alex Hamilton.