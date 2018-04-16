Imogene Jenkins Wise, 81

Imogene Jenkins Wise (nee Rose), 81, of Cold Spring, formerly of Falmouth, passed away on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at Highlandspring of Ft. Thomas.

Imogene was a longtime member of Turner Ridge Baptist Church in Falmouth.

Preceded in death by her parents, George Rose and Ella Frances Rose Hoggatt (nee Adams).

Surviving are her children, Peggy (Steve) Craig, Ricky (Tammy) Jenkins, Rosann (Tom Lutkenhoff) Jenkins, and Steven (Rebecca) Jenkins; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be held at the Alexandria Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, April 17 with the Funeral Service immediately following at 7 p.m.

Burial will take place at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 18 in the Turner Ridge Cemetery, Falmouth.

Memorial donations are suggested to: The Turner Ridge Baptist Church, 60 McGraw Rd, Falmouth, KY 41040 or The Muscular Dystrophy Association, 1080 Nimitzview Drive #208, Cincinnati, OH 45230.

