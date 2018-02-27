Ilene Hargett Shields, 64

Ilene Kay Hargett Shields, 64, of Southgate, formerly of Pendleton County, passed away Monday, February 19, 2018 surrounded by her family and friends.

She was born July 25, 1953 daughter of the late Melburn and Ruth Dunn Hargett.

Ilene attended the Alexandria Church of Christ.

In addition to her parents, Ilene is preceded in death by her daughter Tammy and twin sister Darlene Lee.

Surviving are loving husband of 26 years, Ray Shields; children, Jeremy (Amy), Bobbi Joe (Rick) and Jamie; brothers, Dale and Dan (Karen) Hargett; brother-in-law, Paul Lee; sisters, Nancy (Don) Chandler, Kathy Hargett, and Teresa (Larry) Workman; seven grandchildren, along with many special friends.

Visitation was held Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home-Butler. Funeral service took place also at the funeral home.

Memorials, if desired, are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Foundation 5924 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248.

