Howard Pyles, 85, passed away on March 13 at Anna Maria Nursing Home in Aurora, Ohio.

Howard outlived his immediate family, Ruby (Hill) his mother and William Pyles his father, they had five children, Jack, Bernie, Youtz, Fern, Virginia. Howard was able to pass away in peace and was able to hear goodbyes from all of his children and dog (little dog). Howard had four children, Randy Pyles, Gary Pyles, Pam Patterson, and Curtis Howard Pyles (deceased). Howard also has several grandchildren who reside in Kentucky, Chris Pyles, James Pyles, Gary Wayne Pyles, Matthew Pyles, Wade Pyles, Ben Marsch, and Lindsay Pyles. Howard was a great-grandfather to nine children.

Howard opened up H&M tire in Falmouth 18 years ago at the age of 63 where he sold used tires to the surrounding community. Howard was very passionate about the tire business and was thankful the community supported his business.

Howard enjoyed laughing with friends/family, gardening, cooking, and company with the ladies. The family will miss his strong work ethics, laughter, and love.

Condolences can be sent by mail to P.O. Box 491 Hiram, Ohio 44234. A celebration of life will take place at a later date in Falmouth. Donations can be made to Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice and Alzheimer Association.