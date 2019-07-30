Howard “Gilbert” Mann, 83, of Crittenden, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born on September 24, 1935 in Gardnersville, KY to the late Howard Taft and Erma Mangold Mann.

Gilbert was a United States Army Veteran and was retired from Coppage Con- struction after 40 years as a General Superintendent. He has been a devoted member of Wilmington Baptist Church for 60+ years, serving as a deacon, treasurer and Sunday school teacher. Gilbert had a passion for farming and enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Bryce Mann.

Gilbert is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Dolores Pfanstiel Mann; a nephew whom he raised as his own, David (Sarah) Mann; brother, Paul (Pam) Mann; grandchildren, Michael (Becky) Mann and Eli (Jaimie) Mann; great-grandchildren, Lilah, Benton and Walker; and many other loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.