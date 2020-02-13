Houston E. Baker, 80, of Falmouth, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020.

He was born in Clay Co., KY, on December 12, 1939, son of the late Roscoe and Gracie Owens Baker.

He was a member of Grace Baptist Church, and he was a real estate agent, landlord, car salesman and owner of Cross Roads Flea Market.

In addition to his parents, Houston is preceded in death by his wife Brenda Sue Baker, siblings Harley Baker, Lester (Ellen) Baker, Betty (Ernest) Hollen, Doris (Ralph) Scott, Joyce (Glenn) Belcher, Barbara Jean Baker and Bertha Marie Baker.

Survivors include sons Roy Horn, Carl Horn, Michael Walker, Charles Walker, Mark Walker; daughters Ruth E. Men- doza, Susan James, Stephanie Jones Stapleton, Jodie Trissell, Trish Wagner and Jennifer Hamm; siblings Grace (Jim) Vice, Alice (Larry) Etler, Frank (Janice) Baker, America (Jerome) Van Gurp, Chris (Larry) Sapp and Debbie (Randy) Mayes; 23 grand- children, 22 great-grand- children, several great- great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.