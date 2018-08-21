Hilton "Buster" Belew, 92

Hilton “Buster” L. Belew, 92, of Butler, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at his home.

He was born in Demossville on October 22, 1925, the son of the late Raymond and Lillie Brownfield Belew.

Hilton was a member of Plum Creek Chris- tian Church, worked as a mechanic for Phillip Carey and a Veteran of the United States Army.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was a sister, Joyce Deininger.

Surviving him are his wife Alta Haubner Belew, children Gary (Gina) Belew, Steve (Kathy) Belew, Cindy Belew, grandchildren Holly Hall, Stephanie Karasek, Sean Belew, Amanda George, Jennifer Ackerman, great grandchildren Joseph Hall, Elizabeth Hall, Logan Karasek, Jacob Karasek and Olivia George.