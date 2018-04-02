Helen Moorhead, 94

Mrs. Helen L. Tucker-Cummins Moorhead, 94, of Cynthiana, departed this life on her birthday, Thursday, March 29, 2018.

Helen was born on March 29, 1924 to the late John Tucker and Maggie I. (Conley) Tucker of Foster.

Helen farmed with her family for many years along with working as a seamstress, retiring in 1986.

Preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by husband, Christopher C. Cummins; husband, Claude E. Moorhead; three children at birth; brothers, Euzell Tucker and Eugene Tucker; sister Goldie Tucker; and grandchildren, Johnny Beckett and Amanda Evans.

Surviving are her daughters, Shirley McNees of Cynthiana, Mary Evans of Falmouth, Joan (Larry) Rhoden of Harrison, OH, and Jean (Carl) Green of Ft. Thomas; 14 grandchildren; 30+ great-grandchildren; 28 great-great-grandchildren; 5+ great-great-great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Tucker of Cynthiana; and a host of extended family and friends.

The visitation was April 2, 2018 at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 3 at the funeral home, with Bro. Darryl Smiley officiating. Mrs. Moorhead’s grandsons will serve as the pallbearers.

Interment will take place at the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.

Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Bluegrass or the Disabled American Veterans.

