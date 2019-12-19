Helen Cawood Corneet, 93

Helen Cawood Cornett, 93, of Lexington, KY formerly of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Morning Point of Lexington.

Helen was born in Cawood, KY on March 13, 1926, daughter of the late Chad and Nancy Skidmore Cawood.

Helen attended Concord Methodist Church.

In 1942, she went to Berea to finish high school. She then attended Berea, Eastern Kentucky University and Union College to get a teaching degree, Master’s degree and a Rank I.

She taught Home Economics for 29 years in Harlan Co.

In addition to her parents Helen is preceded in death by her husband Lilly B. Cornett, to whom she was married for 68 years, brothers Hiram, Milburn, Wilburn, Clarence and John Cawood.

Survivors include her children Diana (Tom) Platt, David (Phyllis) Cornett, Dennis (Debbie) Cornett, Dwight (Donna) Cornett, and Duane (Cathy) Cornett, grandchildren Derrick, Nathan, Jennifer, David, Stephen, Phillip, Greg, Eric, Daniel, Christopher Cornett, Josh and Mike Platt and 14 great grandchildren.