Hazel Jacobs, 93

On Monday, October 28, 2019, family and friends gathered at the home of Roger and Marcia Cropper Colvin to celebrate the life of the late Hazel Grace Jacob, a lifelong Pendleton County resident who passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Born on May 9, 1926 in Falmouth, she was the daughter of the late George and Emma Biehn Jacob.

A 1943 graduate of Morgan High School, Hazel knew the value of hard work. Every task and responsibility given to her was done meticulously with pride and accuracy.

After graduating from high school, she worked at the Pendleton County Extension Office, and upon proving her abilities, she later earned a position with the Federal Government in Cincinnati, from which she retired.

Hazel loved her simple life filled with faith, family, work, and community.

She prided herself “a simple farmgirl.”

Those who had the privilege of knowing her can attest to the stories of this faith- filled, strong-willed, smart and talented lady who lives on in wonderful memories.