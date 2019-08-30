Hazel Gallagher, 76, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

She was born in Covington, on July 25, 1943, daughter of the late James R. and Cora Estell Weaver.

Hazel was the owner and operator of Hazel’s Beauty Boutique and was a member of Walton United Methodist Church.

Preceding her in death are her husband, John Gallagher; daughter, Krista Cornett; siblings, Janet Weaver, Wanda Jasper, Elsa Weaver, Lester Weaver, Paul Weaver, Lucile “Peggy” Weaver, Vonna Pope, James Weaver.

Surviving her passing are son Kevin Gallagher; brother, Ronnie (JoAnn) Weaver; six grandchildren and one grandchild.

Funeral services were held on August 30, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler.