Hazel Benton Spegal, 87

Hazel Benton Spegal, age 87, of Demossville, KY, went on to be with the Lord, Thursday, February 1, 2018 at her residence. She was a housewife and a member of Wilmington Baptist Church. Hazel loved working in the yard, gardening, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. J.B. Spegal, and her son, Philip Spegal. Survivors include her daughters, Rebecca Kuss, Paula Allen (Pat), Crista Caldwell (Greg), and Sarah Mann (David); fourteen grandchildren; and many step-grandchildren; great grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be Sunday, February 4, 2018, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence. Funeral services will be Monday, February 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Wilmington Baptist Church, 15472 Madison Pike, Demossville, KY 41033. Interment will be at Wilmington Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Wilmington Cemetery at 572 Rogers Rd., Crittenden, KY 41030. Online condolences may be expressed towww.chambersandgrubbs.com.