Harry Samuel Kyle, Jr., 97, of Butler, passed away Monday, October 21, 2019.

Harry was born in Campbell County on August 24, 1922, son of the late Harry Sr. and Elizabeth Cook Kyle.

Harry was a veteran of the United States Army, POW during WWII.

Member of the Butler United Methodist Church, forty years of service at the C&O Railroad, member of the Masonic Orion #222 and the Scottish Rite Valley of Covington.

He was also a Kentucky Colonel.