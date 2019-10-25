Harold “Lloyd” Pribble, 81, of Butler, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at his home.

Lloyd was born in Pendleton County, KY on September 19, 1938 the son of the late Charles and Carrie Lee Cummins Pribble.

Lloyd was a member of the Pleasant Hill Christian Church, caretaker of the Butler Christian Church for 20 plus years and was retired from the Butler Rock Quarry.

Survivors include his daughters Gail (Everett) King, Alice (Clarence) Wil- loughby, sons Wayne Pribble, Dennis (Linda) Pribble, sister Alta Adams, eight grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife Georgia Pribble, son Charles Pribble, sisters Hope Pribble Rose, Carol Bevins, Wanda Eckert and brother Jim Pribble.