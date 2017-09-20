Hansel “Hank” Colemire left this earth to be with his heavenly father.

He was born in Bracken Co. Feb. 4, 1940, to the late Everett and Ida Rudd Colemire. He was a loving husband, dad, papaw, brother, uncle and a friend to many.

He leaves behind a wife of 54 years, Anna Lee Higgins; daughter, Kimberly Ann Taylor (Rick), grandson, Steve Allen McCay II (Darcie), granddaughter Aundrea Rochelle Hillman (Joey); two great-grandchildren Jaxon Allen McCay and Makenna Rae McCay. Also preceding him in death are his brothers, Cecil Colemire, Herb Colemire, and Bob Colemire. He is also survived by brothers, Ronald Colemire (Lois), Alexandria, Larry Colemire (Ellen), Arizona and a sister, Carolyn Lea (Kenny), Falmouth.

He was a member of the Augusta Baptist Church, Pendleton Co. Sportsmans Club, Bracken Co. Fish and Game, Crittenden Gun Club, he was actively involved with the 4-H Shooting Club and a Ky. Colonel.

He was employed for 32 years with the Dept. of Highways as a mechanic.

He may be gone but will never be forgotten.

Funeral Service was held Saturday, April 1 at Moore and Parker Funeral Home, Brooksville.

Interment was at Downard Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Augusta Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to mooreandparkerfh.com