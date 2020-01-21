Hannah Florence Tucker, 89
Hannah Florence Gallagher and Helen Tucker, 89, of Dayton, KY passed away at Woodcrest Nursing Home on January 3, 2020.
She was the daughter of Elsa and Mamie (Parrish) Frederick, who preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and loved canning and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Ray Tucker, whom she married in 1952; her siblings Elizabeth Frederick, Elmer Frederick, Bea Winkle, William Frederick, Leona Daugherty, Murel Winkle, Tom Frederick, Inez Winkle.
Surviving are her sons Harry (Barb, preceded) Tucker and Michael (Carol Ann) Tucker, and daughters Rachael (Mike) Kirby and Geraldine (Fred) Dickow; brother Donald Frederick, 14 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Cooper Funeral Home.
Interment took place in Riverside Cemetery.
