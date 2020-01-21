Hannah Florence Tucker, 89

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Ray Tucker, whom she married in 1952; her siblings Elizabeth Frederick, Elmer Frederick, Bea Winkle, William Frederick, Leona Daugherty, Murel Winkle, Tom Frederick, Inez Winkle.

Surviving are her sons Harry (Barb, preceded) Tucker and Michael (Carol Ann) Tucker, and daughters Rachael (Mike) Kirby and Geraldine (Fred) Dickow; brother Donald Frederick, 14 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great grandchildren.