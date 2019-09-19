Gregory Lee Wolfe, 58, of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

He was born in Ft. Thomas, KY on February 25, 1961, son of the late Ivan and Alma Moore Wolfe.

Greg was a member of Marcus Baptist church where he was a Trustee, Sunday school teacher and song leader.

He worked as a computer programmer and farmer, was President of Pendleton Co. Conservation District and Farm Bureau board member.

Survivors include his wife Tammy Thompson Wolfe, daughter Whitley (Jarrod) Keltner and granddaughter Keira Leora Keltner.