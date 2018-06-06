Gregory Cole, 59, of Lexington, passed away on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at his home.

Born on April 22, 1959 in Cynthiana, he was a son of the late Alson Sr and Virgie Dickerson Cole.

He was a veteran of the United States Army National Guard.

Surviving are children, Tina Jump and Shawn Cole of Georgetown.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 4, 2018 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Berry.

Interment with full military honors took place in the Pythian Grove Cemetery.