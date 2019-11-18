Gregory Allen Records, 60, of Falmouth, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center..

He is survived by children Bryan (Kym Marquardt) Records of Falmouth, Sean Records of Falmouth, and Sabrina Records of Germany.

A memorial visitation was held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.

Full military honors by the Hardin- Browning Post #109 were given.