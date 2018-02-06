Greg “Bones” Tutt (67) of Butler, KY passed away Saturday, February 3, 2018 at St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas. Greg was born in Middletown Ohio on September 7, 1950, son of the late Marion Maxwell and Ruth Thomas Tutt.

Greg was a Veteran of the United States Navy and Captain of the Navy Band. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 109.

He is survived by his wife Diana Straub Tutt, daughters Amanda (Ashley) Voyd, Jamey (Jonathan) Woodward, Anna (David) Miller, brothers Steven (Violea) Tutt, Jeff (Brenda) Tutt, Brad (Dot) Tutt, several nieces, great nieces, sister in laws, mother in law and 8 grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held 2pm, February 16, 2018 at the American Legion Post 111 Montjoy St. Falmouth, KY 41040. Peoples Funeral Home is assisting the family.