Grace Cooper, 75

She is survived by her son Allen (Kendra) Coo- per; daughters Susan Lambert (Brian) Wink, Belinda Ison, Andrea (Pat) Elkin; brother, Leroy Dance; a niece, Dawn Dance; grandchildren Cassandra (Jimmy) Winkler, Abby Cooper (Doug Robinson), Morgan Cooper, Kailea Elkin, Zachary Elkin, and great-grand- children, Jackson Myers, Clayton Robinson, Jillian Grace Cooper Kearns, Aubrey Sellers, Evan Winkler, and Avery Winkler.

Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted Saturday, March 7th at 1:00 p.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church with Father Harry Settle officiating.

Visitation will be Saturday March 7th at 11:00 a.m. at Ware Funeral Home in Cynthiana, KY.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Antrobus, Stacy Wells, Dana Wells, Tommy Antrobus, Mike Antrobus, Ray Young, and Charles Dunn.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church, or to the school, 107 North Walnut Street, Cynthiana KY, 41031.

