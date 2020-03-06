Gordon Garner, 91, of Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.

He was born in Eubank, KY on September 29, 1928, son of the late Terrell and Drusilla Greer Garner.

Gordon was a United States Army Veteran. He was a member of Cemetery Chapel Church, the Masonic Orion Lodge in Carthage and a lifelong Pendleton County farmer.

In addition to his parents, Gordon is preceded in death by his wife Dottie Ruppe Garner, grandsons John Daniel Marsh and Gordie Garner, and brothers Bill, Vernon and Glendale Garner.

Surviving are his children Greg (Toni) Garner, Mark (Jeana Billman) Garner, Todd Garner, Sherrie (Chet) Peters and Rennie (Tom) Corbin, six grandchildren and 10 great- grandchildren.