Glyn Blades, 98

Myron Glyndon (Glyn) Blades was born to John Evan and Daisy Colvin Blades on January 7, 1921, and entered into the presence of the Lord on October 6, 2019, at the age of 98 years and 9 months. Glyn was preceded in death by his parents as well as his brothers, Harold and Woodrow blades, and his sisters, Irene Lundrigan, Edith Abercrombie, and Nawanda Watts.

On October 30, 1939, he was united in marriage to Beulah Sharp, and she preceded him in death on December 1, 1975. To this marriage two children were born Ted (Kay) Blades and Janice (Tom) Wolfe, who both survive his passing. Glyn was joined in marriage to Millie Morford on June 14, 1981, and she survives his passing.

Other survivors include grandchildren, Tammy Wolfe (Gran) Spicer, Troy (Sharon) Wolfe, and Steve (Paula) Blades; great-grandchildren Jacqueline and Erin Blades, Matt (Kelly) Wolfe, Travis (Brittany) Wolfe, and Evan Spicer; and great-great-grandson Ryan Lee Wolfe. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of a great-great granddaughter, Jayden Wolfe.

Glyn loved the Lord and he often remarked that he was thankful his late wife, Beulah, led him to the Lord. He was a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church, and he enjoyed the beauty of nature and the creatures God created. Some of his happiest times were sitting on the porch looking over the beautiful hillsides. Imagine the beauty he is now enjoying!

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Woodhead Funeral Home, Falmouth, with Carol Mains, Rhonda Fields and Bro. David Hartkopf officiating.

Interment took place in the Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth.