Glen Bolen, 62, of Falmouth, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his home.

He was born in Grundy, VA, on March 12, 1956, son of the late Harold and Lorraine Daugherty Bolen.

Glenn was a veteran of the United States Army, and he worked at Fuller Manufacturing.

In addition to his parents, Glen is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry and Vernon Bolen.

He is survived by his wife, Valorie Perkins Bolen, sons Christopher Bolen, Ernest Bolen, daughters Bandi Bolen, Ashlee Bolen, brothers Eddie (Shirley) Bolen, Roger (Lois) Bolen, sister Venita (Jerry) Johnson, sister-in-law Judith Bolen and 6 grandchildren.