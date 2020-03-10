Gilbert Wayne Hensley, 67
March 10, 2020 - 4:13pm Falmouth1
Gilbert Wayne Hensley, 67, of Berry, KY, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at his home.
Surviving are his wife Denise, children Michael Wayne (Antoinette) Hensley of Independence, KY, Jessica (Charlie) Eaton of Berry, KY, Joshua (Jaime) Dutzy of Berry, KY, and Jason Dutzy of Berry, KY,
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Graveside services were held Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Gilbert Cemetery in Girdler, KY.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com.