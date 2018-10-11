Georgia Pribble, 76, of Butler, passed away Monday October 1, 2018 at her home.

Georgia was born in Fleming County, Ky. on June 26, 1942, daughter of the late Claude and Nannie Ellyson Linville. She was a member of the Butler Christian Church and belonged to the Christian Women’s Fellowship “CWF.” Also, she was, a former Pendleton County school bus driver for 18 years and worked several years as a cashier at the Speedway in Alexandria.

Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, were: son, Charles Albert Pribble; brother, Clarence Linville; sisters, Mae Linville and Gladys Glass.