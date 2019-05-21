George William Lach, 86, of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the Hospice of St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on December 8, 1932 in Pendleton County, he was the son of the late Clifford and Ottie Allender Lach.

George was a 1951 graduate of Falmouth High School, and on June 8, 1952, he mar- ried his high school sweetheart, Jean Wagner.

He ran a grocery in Falmouth during the 1950’s and 1960’s, offering delivery services in his Little Red Onion Delivery Truck. In the 1960’s he started working at CVG Airport with the Airmail, and when an opening at the Falmouth Post Office presented itself, he transferred back home and worked as a postman walking a daily mail route until the early 1990’s.

George worked for The Falmouth Outlook for several years. There he delivered The Falmouth Outlook to news- stand dealers to be sold. He also delivered mail bags of the newspaper to area post offices. “He was a valued employee and very dependable. He was a dear friend and will be missed,” said former Outlook publisher Debbie Dennie.

After retiring from the post office, he ran GJ Vending until he was 70.

Always offering a kind word and a helping hand, George had a servant’s heart.

George was a lifetime member of the Falmouth United Methodist Church, a member of the Cincinnati Railroad Club, a past president and member of the Falmouth Rotary Club, a member of the Woodmen of the World Lodge #611, and a former member of the Falmouth City Council.

He was a lifelong train enthusiast, with a working knowledge of all types of trains, and he especially enjoyed his visits and excursions with the Railroad Club.

Surviving his passing are daughters, Diana (Mark) Faulhaber of Frankfort, Sandra ( Wayne) Hedrick of Weber City, VA, Susan (Joseph)