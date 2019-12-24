George Gilbert Van Arsdall, 85, a resident of Demossville, KY, died Friday December 13, 2019 at the Owenton Center Nursing and Rehab in Owenton, KY.

Born April 13, 1934 in Portland, KY (Pendleton County), he was the son of the late Frank and Priscilla Slater Van Arsdall.

On August 10, 1957, he was united in marriage to the former Beulah Ellen Rhodes; she preceded him in death on October 11, 2009.

He was a machinist with Avery Screw and Machine Manufacturing.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

He was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Demossville.