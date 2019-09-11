Geneva F. Sorrell, 91, of Falmouth, passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 peacefully at the Cedar Ridge Health Campus in Cynthiana, KY.

Geneva was born in Falmouth, on January 6, 1928, daughter of the late Homer and Florence Klaber Wolfe.

She was a member of the Turner Ridge Baptist Church and a retired school teacher of 31 years from Goforth, Portland and Southern Elementary schools in Pendleton County.

In addition to her parents, Geneva is preceded in death by her husband, Duane Sorrell; brother, Ivan Wolfe; and grandson, Jeremy.

Surviving her are children, Joy (Terry) Sowder, Myrna (the late Jim) Crutcher, Barry (Sheila) Sorrell and Kent (Karen) Sorrell; sisters, Juanita Wyatt, Marilyn Petry; grandchildren, Renee, David, Jason, Matthew, Bradley, Traci, Brian, Brent; 17 great-grandchildren, three nephews and two nieces.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home, Butler. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.