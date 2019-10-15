Geneva Donahue Bowen, 95, of DeMossville, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at her home. Born on September 17, 1924 in Carter County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late David B. and Amy Pettit Donahue. Geneva was a homemaker, a former employee of Wyatt’s Super-Valu in Falmouth, and she cared for many friends and family in their homes. On October 24, 1945, she married Randall Lee Bowen, and her dear husband of 58 years preceded her in death on December 10, 2003. For over 60 years, she was a member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Pendleton County where she was active in Sunday School and discipleship programs. She and Randall were custodians at the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church for over 25 years.

She is survived by seven children: Mary Lou (Carl) Gray, Teddie (Gail) Bowen, Freddie (Sharon) Bowen, Randall Jr. (Velma) Bowen, Dollie (Clinton) Gray, Eddie Bowen, and Tim (Becky) Bowen; 13 grand- children: Missy (Danny) York, Stacy (Elisa) Gray, Greg (Misty) Bowen, Chad (Rhonda) Bowen, Amber (Brian) Burgemeir, Amy (Charles) Little, Aaron Bowen, Charity (Ryan) Fannon, Dustin Bowen, Erin (Nathan) Colson, Kyle (Jessica) Bowen, Lindsay Bowen, and Mikayla Bowen; 15 great grandchildren: