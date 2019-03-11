Gary Wayne Bishop, 69, of Falmouth, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at his home.

Born on November 5, 1949 in Kenton County, KY, he was a son of the late Paul Wayne Bishop and Faye Oldham.

He was a meat cutter with Kahns, a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps having served in Vietnam.

He is survived by 2 grand- children; Breanna and Elijah Bishop, a sister; Paula Jones, a brother; Steve Bishop, and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Juanita Faye Oldham, his father; Paul Wayne Bishop, and a son; Bryan Christopher Bishop.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Catholic church with Father Michael Norton officiating.

Burial with full military honors will follow in the Riverside Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth.