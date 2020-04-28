Gary Thomas Holmes, 79, of Falmouth, KY, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Swiss Villa Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born on February 11, 1941 in Pendleton County, KY, he was a son of the late Clyde Thomas and Mary Ruth Browning Holmes. On November 10, 1962 he married Alice J. McMillan and his beloved wife survives his passing.

Gary was a delivery man and truck driver for Midwest Bottle Gas, a service tech at Dick’s Texaco, a factory assemblyman at Fuller Ford, a member of the Falmouth Baptist Church, past member of Oakland Christian Church and Masonic Orion Lodge.

He enjoyed playing softball and will be remembered by many for his love and talents of playing music and singing with local musicians; especially Timmy and Friends.

He will be lovingly remembered for singing “The Lighthouse.”

In addition to his wife Alice Jane, he is survived by children Sheila (Tim) Figgins of Berlin, KY, and Neil (Jill) Holmes of Falmouth, KY, grandchildren, Joshua (Rochelle) Holmes, Patrick (Haley) Holmes, Ethan James Holmes, Daniel Ray (Emily) Figgins, Paul Kinsey Figgins, and great grandchildren, Logan, Gavin, Kadence, Liam, Emelia, and a sister, Sue (Paul) Wolfe of Falmouth, KY.