Gary Taylor Moore, 69, of Orlando, KY, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019.

Surviving his passing are his wife, Darla Reams Moore of Orlando, KY; children, Randy Moore of Dry Ridge, Jeff Moore of Lincroft, NJ, and Kelly Moore Burdine, of Charleston, SC.

Visitation for Mr. Moore will be Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at the Marvin E. Owens Home for Funerals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednes- day, February 6, 2019, at Woodhead Funeral Home in Falmouth at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North in Williamstown, with full mili- tary honors by the Hardin- Browning Post #109.