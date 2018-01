Gary Lee Cummins, 61, of Falmouth, passed away Thursday, December 21, 2017, at River Valley Nursing Home, in Butler. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at Woodhead Funeral Home, in Falmouth. Interment took place at Riverside Cemetery, Falmouth. Woodhead Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodheadfuneralhome.com