Gale M. Gosney, 83, of Alexandria, passed away Friday, September 14, 2018, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood. She was born in Dayton, Ky., on August 17, 1935, daughter of the late Elmer and Barbara Sawyer McMahan.

Preceding her in death, in addition to parents, were her son, Kevin Gosney; sisters, Barbara McMahan, Betty Minka; and grandson, Adam Gosney.

Surviving her passing are her husband, of 64 years, Kenneth Gosney; sons, Nel- son (Gayle) Gosney, Keith (Linda) Gosney, Jack Gosney; daughter-in-law, Trish Gosney; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 18, 2018, at Plum Creek Christian Church in Butler, under the direction of Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery.

Memorials, if desired,