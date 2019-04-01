Forest Glen Thompson, 92, of Glasgow, KY, formerly of Pendleton Co., passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the Glasgow State Nursing Facility.

Glen was born in Pendleton Co. on Feb 12, 1927, a son of the late Park & Nettie Florence Thompson.

He was a farmer and a veteran of the U S Army.

Surviving his passing are brothers Richard (Ruth) Thompson and Donald (Beulah) Thompson, both of Berry, KY. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.