Everett “Rook” Austin, Jr., 86, of Butler, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born in Demossville, KY on October 06, 1932, son of the late Everett, Sr. and Dora Johnson Austin.

Rook was an Elder at the Butler Christian Church, a Veteran of the United States Air Force, and a Kentucky Colonel.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Austin.

He is survived by wife Janet Snider Austin, son Rick (Jan) Austin; daughters Rhonda (the late Bill) Clair and Robin Himes. five grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Services were held on Monday, April 15, at Peoples Funeral Home.

Interment was in the Butler Cemetery.

