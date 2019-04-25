Evelyn Longworth, 71

Evelyn (Lambert) Longworth, 71, of DeMossville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home.

Evelyn was born in Covington, Kentucky on March 20, 1948, daughter of the late Harold and Rose Evelyn Shell Lambert.

Evelyn was a member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church in DeMossville for 56 years.

Along with her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her twin sons, Brian Keith and Bradley Scott Longworth, and brothers, Carl Douglas Lambert and Daryl Lee Lambert.

Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Bennie Longworth; son Rodney (Lori) Longworth of DeMossville; daughter Jennifer Longworth of Independence; grandson Seth Longworth; brothers Harold (Judie) Lambert of DeMossville, Wayne Lambert of