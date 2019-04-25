Evelyn Longworth, 71
Evelyn (Lambert) Longworth, 71, of DeMossville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home.
Evelyn was born in Covington, Kentucky on March 20, 1948, daughter of the late Harold and Rose Evelyn Shell Lambert.
Evelyn was a member of the Grassy Creek Christian Church in DeMossville for 56 years.
Along with her parents, Evelyn is preceded in death by her twin sons, Brian Keith and Bradley Scott Longworth, and brothers, Carl Douglas Lambert and Daryl Lee Lambert.
Survivors include her husband of fifty years, Bennie Longworth; son Rodney (Lori) Longworth of DeMossville; daughter Jennifer Longworth of Independence; grandson Seth Longworth; brothers Harold (Judie) Lambert of DeMossville, Wayne Lambert of
Butler, Larry (Pat) Lambert of Falmouth, Don Lambert of Falmouth; sister Brenda Ockerman, Butler; and sisters-in-law Diane Lambert of DeMossville, Margaret (Dale) Stahl of DeMossville, Lisa (Randall) Hardin of Falmouth, and Linda Longworth of DeMossville.
Visitation will be held from 11-2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Grassy Creek Christian Church in DeMossville, Kentucky.
Funeral services will immediately follow at 2 p.m., also at the church.
Interment will be at Gardnersville Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Grassy Creek Chris- tian Church, 6884 Hwy 17 North, DeMossville, Kentucky 41033; Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056; or Master Provisions, 7725 Foundation Drive, Florence, Kentucky 41042.