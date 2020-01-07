Esther Fields, 93
Esther Fields, 93, of Covington, KY passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home.
Esther was born in Grassy Creek, KY on August 15, 1926 daughter of the late Matthew “Chunk” and Lillian Glacken Mullins.
Esther was a member of Demossville Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Marion Fields and brothers Gene and Marvin Mullins.
Esther is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services were held on January 6, 2020, at Peoples Funeral Home in Falmouth.
Interment took place in the Gardnersville Cemetery.
Online condolences can be submitted at www.peoplesfuneralhomes.com