Esther Fields, 93, of Covington, KY passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home.

Esther was born in Grassy Creek, KY on August 15, 1926 daughter of the late Matthew “Chunk” and Lillian Glacken Mullins.

Esther was a member of Demossville Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Marion Fields and brothers Gene and Marvin Mullins.