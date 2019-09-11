Ershel R. Whitaker, 75
Ershel R. Whitaker, 75, of Florence, (formerly of Pendleton Co.), passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bridge Point Center in Florence.
He was born in Dayton, on June 4, 1944, son of the late Carl and Florence McClain.
In addition to his parents, Ershel is preceded in death by daughters, Kristine Whitaker and Sheila Gail Whitaker.
Surviving him are sons, Ershel R. Whitaker Jr., Brian Whitaker, James Earl Whitaker; daughters, Sherry
(Mike) Smith, Joyce (Mark Henry) Spence; brother, Marvin (Juanita) Whitaker, 15 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Friday September 6, 2019 at the Peoples Funeral Home in Butler.
Interment took place at Peach Grove Cemetery.
Memorials, if desired, are suggested to American Diabetes Foundation P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA.
