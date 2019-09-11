Ershel R. Whitaker, 75, of Florence, (formerly of Pendleton Co.), passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Bridge Point Center in Florence.

He was born in Dayton, on June 4, 1944, son of the late Carl and Florence McClain.

In addition to his parents, Ershel is preceded in death by daughters, Kristine Whitaker and Sheila Gail Whitaker.

Surviving him are sons, Ershel R. Whitaker Jr., Brian Whitaker, James Earl Whitaker; daughters, Sherry