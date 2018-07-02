Emma French Pratt, 77

Emma French Pratt, age 77, Mt. Olivet, died June 27, 2018 at her residence.

Born in Robertson County, February 4, 1941 to the late William Keith and Junita Myers French.

She was a former 3M employee, farmer, avid gardener and homemaker. You never left her house hungry, giving to others was a pleasure of hers and she loved all unconditionally.

Preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Wendell Pratt; grandson, William Leising; brothers, Donald French, Jerry French, Ray French and Darrell French.

Surviving are daughters, Becky Perkins, Jennifer (William) Leising, Gwen (Joe) Pfeffer and Liz (Jeff) White; a brother, Melvin (Kathy) French; sisters, Geneva French, Diane (Billy) Beckett and Patti (Ricky) Dixon; grandchildren, Emily (Michael) Tuel, Keith Perkins, Kathryn Pfeffer, Patrick Pfeffer, Megan Pfeffer, Stacey White, Michael Leising, Jessica Hensley and Darren French; great-grandchildren, Caden Tuel, Gracie Tuel, Brooklynn French and Ashley French; and a special friend, Jane French.

Memorial contributions may be made to the William Leising Memorial Scholarship Fund, 89 Oak Street, Butler, Kentucky, 41001.

Pallbearers were Darren French, Keith Perkins, Wendell Haag, Jeff White, Donald Perkins, Michael Ross, Joey Coy and Zack Hernandez. Honorary pallbearers will be Randy Massey and Timmy Pratt.

