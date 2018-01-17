Emma Croxson (90) of Alexandria, KY passed away on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at her home. She was born in Alexandria, KY on January 18, 1927, daughter of the late George and Hannah Mae Kuhl Walter.

Emma was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, former member of the Ladies G.I.L.D. and a lifelong farmer.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her 1st husband Harry Wagner, 2nd husband Bill Croxson, and four siblings.

Survivors include her sons Joseph (Bonnie) Wagner, Harry “Tom” Wagner, grandchildren Joey (Kelsey) Wagner, John (Rebecca) Wagner, T.J. (Krista) Wagner, Bill (Elizabeth) Smith, Jennifer Harrison, Jenny (Cory) Mardis, Rochelle Wagner and many great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held 4-7 pm Friday, January 19, 2018 at Peoples Funeral Home in Butler. Funeral will immediately follow at 7 pm, also at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held 11 am Saturday, January 20, 2018 at Evergreen Cemetery in Southgate, KY.

