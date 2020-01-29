Elsie Louise Elliott Beckett, 97, wife of the late James Kendall Beckett, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Harrison Memorial Hospital.

Born July 30, 1922 in Latonia, KY, to the late Fed C. & Nellie Gardiner Elliott, she was a 1940 graduate of Berry High School, a retired employee of 3M, an Honorable Kentucky Colonel and had been a member of Benson United Methodist Church since 1937.

Elsie devoted herself in service to her community having been a charter member in 1947 and past President of the Harrison County Home- makers, a member of the Harrison County Good Sam Rainbow Chapter 13 and the Harrison County Fair Board.

Surviving are sons Roger (Katherine) Beckett, of Berry, and Dennis (Melissa) Beckett, of Brooksville; a daughter, Sarah Jane Withers, of Goodyear, Arizona; grand- children Preston (Jeana) Withers, Kevin (Heather) Withers, James Paul (Susan) Switzer, Kathryn (Marty) Ritchie, Amanda Beckett Hoffman, Patrick (Melinda) Beckett, Joseph (Courtney) Beckett and James (Monica) Beckett; great-grandchildren Chelsey Switzer (Aaron Gilley), Layken (Kendrick) Wright, Rebecca (Caleb) Jolly, Megan, Lindsey, Alexis, Isabel and Owen Withers, Dylan Hoffman,