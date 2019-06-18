Elsie Lorrain Bentle Parker, 96, daughter of late Joe and Grace Bentle of Falmouth, KY, entered into heaven at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, after a life of Christian service to her family, her church, and almost anyone she met.

As a wonderful example of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, she inspired her family and friends by her kindness, her generosity, her humility, and her attitude of gratitude, as a bright light of God’s love.

After graduating from Falmouth High School, while in business school she was involved in showing God’s love as a youth coun- selor at her church in Covington.

She was advised by her pastor that she could be of greater Christian service if she went to college.

She entered Union College in fall 1945 where she met her future husband of 62 years, James E. Parker, Jr., of Corbin, KY, and went on some short-term mission trips in the U. S.

After 2 1⁄4 years at Union, she transferred to Scarritt College in Nashville, TN to continue studies in religious education while James entered the U. of L. Medical School.

Missing her, he went to Scarritt and proposed. Their marriage took place in July of 1950 after she finished her degree in Christian Education in 1949.

Besides raising her three children to know Christ, she used her degree in many other ways including helping teach Sunday School classes at Buechel United Methodist Church where she became Superintendent of Sunday School for a while.