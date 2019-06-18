Elsie Lorrain Bentle Parker, 96
Elsie Lorrain Bentle Parker, 96, daughter of late Joe and Grace Bentle of Falmouth, KY, entered into heaven at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Nazareth Home, Louisville, after a life of Christian service to her family, her church, and almost anyone she met.
As a wonderful example of a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great- grandmother, she inspired her family and friends by her kindness, her generosity, her humility, and her attitude of gratitude, as a bright light of God’s love.
After graduating from Falmouth High School, while in business school she was involved in showing God’s love as a youth coun- selor at her church in Covington.
She was advised by her pastor that she could be of greater Christian service if she went to college.
She entered Union College in fall 1945 where she met her future husband of 62 years, James E. Parker, Jr., of Corbin, KY, and went on some short-term mission trips in the U. S.
After 2 1⁄4 years at Union, she transferred to Scarritt College in Nashville, TN to continue studies in religious education while James entered the U. of L. Medical School.
Missing her, he went to Scarritt and proposed. Their marriage took place in July of 1950 after she finished her degree in Christian Education in 1949.
Besides raising her three children to know Christ, she used her degree in many other ways including helping teach Sunday School classes at Buechel United Methodist Church where she became Superintendent of Sunday School for a while.
She also served on the Board of Trustees at BUMC, participated in the Method- ist Women’s Fellowship, delivered flowers to those who were sick, and volunteered at Wesley Warehouse and The Lighthouse.
Her hobbies included playing games like Canasta, Chinese checkers, and Rummikub, besides enjoy- ing flowers and sitting down with friends and family.
Surviving her passing are children, Kathleen L. (Mel Jr.) Geist of Tucson, AZ, Pa- tricia (Steven) Miller of Mt. Gilead, OH, Richard E. (Tina) Parker of Louisville; sister, Anna Mae Conrad of OH; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial gifts may go to Union College, 310 College Street, Barbourville, KY 40906, or Scarritt College in Nashville, Tenn, or Buechel United Methodist Church, 2817 Hikes Lane, Louisville, KY 40218.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 p at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., Louisville, KY 40205.
The memorial service will be at Buechel United Methodist Church of Louisville on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2 p.m.