Elmo "Eddy" McKinney, Jr., 71

Elmo Edward “Eddy” McKinney, Jr., 71, of Brooksville, passed away on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Care in Edgewood.

Born on November 24, 1947, in Connorsville, IN, he was a son of the late Elmo Edward McKinney, Sr. and Audrey King McKinney.

Eddy was a truck driver for 31 years, a manufacturing team member with Aisin Automotive, a farmer, and a member of Neave United Methodist Church, Bracken County.

He played on the 1965 Pendleton County Basketball Team coached by Phillip Wood which competed in the State Tournament. He made sorghum with his family and enjoyed fishing and sports.

In addition to his parents, Eddy was preceded in death by his foster child, Jason Harvill and his brother, Daniel A. McKinney.

Surviving him are children, Marilyn (Richard) Kiskaden and Brian (Melissa) McKinney, both of Brooksville, Charles (Lesley) Chamberlin of Verona, Daniel McKinney of Falmouth, and Jason (Allison) Caldwell of Butler; foster children, John Harvill and Josh Harvill; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Michael (Angie) McKinney of Foster; sister, Carol (Cricket) Polley of Falmouth; and a host of extended family and friends.